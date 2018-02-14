Hawks arrest two more people in connection with Vrede dairy farm project

Five people have been arrested in connection with the investigations into the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.

A source close to the investigations told the publication that two more people were arrested on Wednesday in the Free State.

"They will all be appearing at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court tomorrow [Thursday]‚" the source said.

Their arrests come after three people - including one of the Gupta brothers and a business associate - were arrested early on Wednesday morning.