'Minister sold us lies' - Vrede farm beneficiaries

Meshack Ncongwane thought that by now he would be on the cusp of retirement as a dairy farmer who led from the front to secure his community a life-changing project.

But the 61-year-old's life plans have been shattered together with 81 others who were set to benefit from the collapsed Vrede Dairy Farm project, whose R220-million capital was looted.

Yesterday, a crestfallen Ncongwane told Sowetan he waited for a life-changing call on the project that never came.

"It's been a long wait. Others kept visiting the mayor's office over the years, trying to find out what's happening," said the resident of Thembelihle township in Vrede, Free State.

He was speaking for the first time since details of how hundreds of millions of public funds meant to fund their project were looted, allegedly by companies and people linked to the controversial Gupta family.

Last Thursday, the asset forfeiture unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) obtained a preservation order on properties and assets of Gupta associates who allegedly laundered money stolen from the dairy farm project.