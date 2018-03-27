Guptas missed D-Day with Indian tax authorities

The same newspaper reported on Sunday that tax authorities were also probing the relationship of the Gupta brothers with aviation company Heritage Aviation Private Limited‚ which operates helicopters in Kedarnath‚ Uttarakhand.

The High Court in Johannesburg ruled last week Monday that the Gupta brothers must return their Bombardier jet to Lanseria airport pending the outcome of court proceedings in England.

Export Development Canada (EDC) brought an urgent application to ground the aircraft on February 15‚ a day after the Hawks raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg‚ and announced Ajay was considered a fugitive from the law.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was ordered to deregister the aircraft with the registration number ZS-OAK‚ which effectively means it will not be able to fly anywhere in the world.

The Guptas have 15 days to comply. They are expected to appeal the ruling.

South African police raided Johannesburg properties belonging to the Gupta brothers and their allies in connection with a probe into allegations of state capture on February 14.

Atul and Rajesh are also on the run from South African authorities.

The three brothers are expected to be central to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.