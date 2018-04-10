A parliamentary committee inquiry into allegations of state capture has‚ for the time being‚ cancelled hearing testimony from the Gupta brothers.

Ajay Gupta‚ Atul Gupta‚ Rajesh Gupta‚ Duduzane Zuma and Dudu Myeni were summonsed on March 13 by the portfolio committee of public enterprises to testify at the inquiry on Wednesday.

But Zukiswa Rantho‚ chairperson of the parliamentary inquiry‚ confirmed on Tuesday that the sheriff had tried‚ unsuccessfully‚ to serve the summonses on the Guptas and Zuma at their last known addresses on April 4.

A security guard stationed at the residence of Dudu Myeni refused to take receipt of the summons when the sheriff arrived there on April 4. The summons was served by being fixed to the main outside gate.