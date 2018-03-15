National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has called for calm in Umlalazi‚ Eshowe‚ in KwaZulu-Natal after the killing of a community member.

Police said that on Wednesday‚ two young men‚ one of them being 30-year-old Spamandla Xulu‚ were fishing in a dam on the Gqobhokani farm.

“The men were confronted by a security guard and requested to leave which resulted in an altercation that led to the guard allegedly fatally shooting Mr Xulu. The second man escaped uninjured. Since the shooting of Mr Xulu‚ the security guard has been arrested on a charge of murder and he is currently in police custody.

“However‚ the community is alleged to have taken to the streets‚ initially burning tyres on the R66 road followed by the burning of the farmer’s house at the Gqobhokani farm‚ his sugarcane plantation as well as at least two neighbouring plantations‚” police said in an official statement on Thursday.