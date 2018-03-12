Killing off listeria in meat products

It would take 140 degrees of intense heat and shredding at a medical waste treatment plant to kill off deadly listeriosis-causing bacteria inside tons of infectious cold meats.

Sowetan spoke to one of the medical waste companies that have been given permission by government to accept and treats potentially contaminated cold meats as South Africa battles with the killer disease that has claimed over 180 lives and infected 948 so far.

On Friday, Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa announced that infectious waste may be accepted for treatment at licensed plants and Class A landfill sites.

Graham du Randt, operations manager at Compass Medical Waste Services, explained the process that would unfold once the polony, viennas and russian sausages were received at a plant.

Du Randt said the meats would first have to be placed inside special containers to

ensure that whoever was handling it onsite did not come into contact with the bacteria.