One policeman killed‚ another wounded in Pretoria.

She said one of the policemen‚ who was 34 years old‚ had succumbed to his injuries in hospital‚ while his 41-year-old colleague was in a stable condition in hospital.

“Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

“The management of the South African Police Service in Gauteng is saddened by the death of yet another on-duty member and prays for the speedy recovery of the member in hospital‚” Peters said.