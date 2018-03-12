Pensioner shot in taxi 'hit'.

“It is reported that after the assassination took place‚ the taxi came to a halt and the shooter alighted the vehicle. A light motor vehicle stopped and picked the suspect up‚ before speeding off‚” Herbst added.

Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the motive for the shooting remained unknown. “[The] 67-year-old man was travelling in a taxi with other passengers when an unknown suspect produced a firearm and shot him.”

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and a case of murder is being investigated‚” she said.