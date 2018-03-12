Pensioner shot in taxi 'hit'
An elderly man was shot in a hit-style killing while travelling in a minibus taxi on the R74 near KwaDukuza‚ north of Durban‚ at the weekend.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said that the murdered man was a passenger. “The incident occurred on the R74‚ at the entrance to Stanger (KwaDukuza). Upon arrival of IPSS paramedics the victim was declared deceased‚” he said.
“It is reported that after the assassination took place‚ the taxi came to a halt and the shooter alighted the vehicle. A light motor vehicle stopped and picked the suspect up‚ before speeding off‚” Herbst added.
Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the motive for the shooting remained unknown. “[The] 67-year-old man was travelling in a taxi with other passengers when an unknown suspect produced a firearm and shot him.”
“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and a case of murder is being investigated‚” she said.