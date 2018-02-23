Several men have been taken in for questioning regarding the killing of five police officers in Engcobo on Wednesday.

Police initially said on Thursday afternoon that the men had been "arrested" for the murders of the five officers‚ and two others‚ but later backtracked.

Eastern Cape police spokesman captain Khaya Tonjeni said since the national task team was formed‚ much ground had been covered and great progress was achieved.

“We can confirm there are people who have been taken in for questioning. This is standard procedure during the process of any investigation.

"People will be questioned and this will not be done differently in this case‚” he said.

Tonjeni said a formal announcement would be made should there be any significant developments in the investigation.