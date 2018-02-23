South Africa

Several men taken in for questioning over killing of Engcobo cops

By Malibongwe Dayimani And Sino Majangaza - 23 February 2018 - 06:56
A gang of robbers attacked the police station in the small town of Engcobo, killing five police officers and a soldier.
Ngcobo police station - A gang of robbers attacked the police station in the small town of Engcobo, killing five police officers and a soldier.
Image: HeraldLIVE

Several men have been taken in for questioning regarding the killing of five police officers in Engcobo on Wednesday.

Police initially said on Thursday afternoon that the men had been "arrested" for the murders of the five officers‚ and two others‚ but later backtracked.

Eastern Cape police spokesman captain Khaya Tonjeni said since the national task team was formed‚ much ground had been covered and great progress was achieved.

“We can confirm there are people who have been taken in for questioning. This is standard procedure during the process of any investigation.

"People will be questioned and this will not be done differently in this case‚” he said.

Tonjeni said a formal announcement would be made should there be any significant developments in the investigation.

Four arrested for killing of Ngcobo cops

Four men have been arrested for Wednesday’s mass killing of police officers at the Ngcobo police station.
News
17 hours ago

“In the meantime we will refrain from reporting any further minuscule details on the progress of the case . We will wait until there is something tangible and meaningful.

“We have decided to respect the process of the investigation and allow the work of the task team to continue without any further challenges or miscommunications‚” he said. ​

This apparent backtrack comes just hours after Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga told victim Constable Kuhle Mathetha’s family on Thursday that four men had been arrested.

Ntshinga broke the news to the family as she and police top brass visited the Mathetha family at their Ncorha village‚ just outside Engcobo‚ to officially inform them of the 27-year-old’s death.

Ntshinga said the four men were nabbed after they allegedly used fake names that did not correspond with their IDs.

'They must regret the day- Mbalula on Ngcobo police attack

Minister of Police‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ is furious at suspected robbers attacking a police station in the Eastern Cape‚ during which six people were ...
News
2 days ago

The owner of a bed and breakfast establishment alerted the police who nabbed the suspects.

“Kuhle’s mother don’t worry because we have arrested these thugs. We didn’t sleep the whole night searching for them until we got them. Kuhle and the four other officers are national heroes.

“Their killing will not be in vain‚” she told a packed room of grieving family members.

Mathetha‚ Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini‚ 45‚ of Zimbane in Mthatha‚ Constable Zuko Ntsheku‚ 38‚ of Luhewini in Engcobo‚ Constable Nkosiphendule Pongco‚ 32‚ Malungeni village 3 in Ngqeleni‚ and Constable Sibongiseni Sandlana‚ 32‚ of Qunu near Mthatha‚ were killed on Wednesday when unknown gunmen opened fire at the police station and stole 10 guns.

Editor's Note: This story was amended on Thursday evening to reflect new information provided by SAPS regarding the men being taken in for questioning.

Five police officers killed in attack on Eastern Cape police station

Eastern Cape police stations are on high alert following an attack at the Ngcobo station on Wednesday morning.
News
2 days ago

Attack on police station 'attack on the state': Popcru

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) considers the attack on the Ngcobo police station a “direct attack on the state”.
News
1 day ago

Crack police squad and airwing now hunting police station attackers

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has already assembled a top team of his best people to find the suspects who attacked the ...
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X