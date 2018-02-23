A 51-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with a shooting at Langa taxi rank in Cape Town which left two taxi drivers dead and nine people injured.

“The same suspect is also believed to be linked to another Langa murder‚ which was perpetrated earlier this month on the 10th‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

“The arrest is a culmination of our investigations that started two weeks ago regarding taxi-related conflict in the area.”

Traut said the suspect was expected to appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges related to Thursday’s mass shooting.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of more arrests‚ as our detectives are combing for more clues to unravel the tragic events of yesterday‚” said Traut.

“This morning‚ the Langa community woke to scores of police members and other law enforcement officers doing a cordon and search. We will remain on high alert and we are ready to deal with any occurrence to ensure the safety of the community.”