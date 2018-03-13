Crocodile kills boy but family is suspicious

The family of a nine-year-old Limpopo boy who was killed by a crocodile, believes he was pushed into the reptile-infested Mutale River.

Ngarothe Mulondo was killed by a crocodile on Sunday when he and a group of friends were swimming to cool off from the heat at Mashishi village north of Thohoyandou.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said: "It is alleged that a group of boys were swimming in this river when the crocodiles caught [Mulondo] and the other group rushed to the village to inform the elders who responded immediately and on their arrival they found his lifeless body floating in the water and then informed the police."

However, the deceased's uncle Mutendi Mulondo yesterday said he did not believe that his nephew would swim with his clothes on.

"His lifeless body was found floating with his clothes on and that does not add up because he knew the family disapproved of him swimming in the river.

"Hence he wouldn't dare come back home with his clothes drenched from swimming," he said.