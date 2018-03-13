Kagiso's passion for farming nurtured from childhood

Kagiso Ntloedibe quit his job as an information technology (IT) technician to focus on farming his family land.

Ntloedibe, 29, is so passionate about farming that he relocated from GaRankuwa, north of Pretoria, to his maternal home in Hammanskraal to toil his ancestral land. He studied IT at Belgium Campus, Pretoria, from 2009 to 2011, then went on to further his studies at Rosebank College in Joburg, where he studied project management.

After his employment, he realised that farming was his calling. This changed his life. "I quit my job in 2014 to focus on my farm," he said. He quickly realised that he needed funds to pursue his dream.

He then started his own IT company, Mushumo IT Solutions, to help fund his farm.

Ntloedibe said it was also very expensive to start his farm, Bashumi Fresh Produce. "You need money for preparing the land, for irrigation and for borehole water

because obviously, you can't farm without water.

"I needed to source money from somewhere, so the little money that I get from IT was used to develop the farm."

He spent R60000 on just the first phase - fencing and preparing the land.