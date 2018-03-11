Pupil dies at hands of classmate's brother

A school pupil has been stabbed to death, reportedly for breaking up a fight between two of his classmates.

Cells Moyane, 17, was attacked on Wednesday night in Xikukwane village, outside Giyani, in Limpopo, allegedly by a fellow pupil's brother.

Cell's brother Elvis Moyane, 15, said his elder sibling separated the squabble as part of his duties because he was a class representative for Grade 8 at Mbangazeki High School.

Elvis said his brother's friend told him one of the two pupils threatened his brother and said he would "sort him out" after school.

"After 8pm, my brother prepared firewood as he wanted to cook food for both of us. I left him and went to sleep," said Elvis, sobbing.

Elvis said the next morning he was called by their neighbours who had found his brother's lifeless body in the yard.