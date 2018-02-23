Ex-policemen and soldiers behind deadly cop shop raid

Former policemen and soldiers were behind the attack at the Engcobo police station which left six people dead on Wednesday morning .

Speaking at the scene of the attack in Eastern Cape yesterday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said: "Some of the criminals are retired police members and military people. You see how they shot here at Engcobo police station they are well trained."

Mbalula gave the police 72 hours to find the killers.

Mbalula described the attack as a national tragedy and "rude awakening to government to ensure that police are protected inside police stations".