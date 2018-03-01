Three people died in a hostage situation in Lentegeur‚ Mitchells’ Plain on Thursday.

Police were called to the hostage scene at 9am on Thursday morning following reports that a police officer was holding two people captive in their home in Begonia Street‚ Lenteguer.

“Please be advised that circumstances surrounding a hostage situation this morning at 9.10am are being investigated. According to information at hand‚ a 41-year-old police member who worked at Lentegeur SAPS shot and killed himself‚” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Rwexana added that two women‚ aged 54 and 27‚ were fatally shot during the hostage situation‚ before the man turned the gun on himself.