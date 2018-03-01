Three dead in police hostage situation
Three people died in a hostage situation in Lentegeur‚ Mitchells’ Plain on Thursday.
Police were called to the hostage scene at 9am on Thursday morning following reports that a police officer was holding two people captive in their home in Begonia Street‚ Lenteguer.
“Please be advised that circumstances surrounding a hostage situation this morning at 9.10am are being investigated. According to information at hand‚ a 41-year-old police member who worked at Lentegeur SAPS shot and killed himself‚” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.
Rwexana added that two women‚ aged 54 and 27‚ were fatally shot during the hostage situation‚ before the man turned the gun on himself.
Emergency Medical and Forensic Pathology Services spokesperson Robert Daniels said another adult female was rushed to a nearby medical facility with minor injuries.
On the same day‚ but in a separate incident‚ two adult males died and another was airlifted to the Grootte Schuur Hospital when they sustained injuries on a construction site in Fishhoek after a trench collapsed. The three men were trapped. “Western Cape Government Health‚ Emergency Medical Services received the call for help at 12.07pm this afternoon for people trapped where they were able to resuscitate one of the three injured‚” said Daniels.