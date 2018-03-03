Two people died and about 160 lost their homes in fires in Cape Town early on Saturday.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Theo Layne said about 60 shacks were destroyed in Pholeli Park‚ Strand‚ where a fire broke out at 2am. About 100 people were displaced and a boy — reported by a community leader to be 10 — was killed.

About 15 shacks were destroyed by a fire in Symphony Way‚ Delft‚ about half an hour later. Sixty people lost their homes but no injuries were reported.

Later‚ a woman was killed in a house fire in Altena Road‚ Strand.

Layne said the cause of the fires was unknown and police were investigating.