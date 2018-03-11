The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed shock and outrage after its elections coordinator and two community members were shot dead by unknown assailants in Mfume in the south coast on Saturday.

The deadly attack comes as the Independent Electoral Commission opened its doors for voter registration on Saturday and Sunday to allow the electorate to confirm their details.

Sihle Zikalala‚ ANC KZN provincial interim committee coordinator‚ said Nqobizwe Mkhize‚ 42‚ was “assassinated” in the early hours of the morning at his residence in Imfume‚ Ward 105 of eThekwini Municipality. Mkhize was responsible for election mobilisation in the district.

“While escaping the scene‚ the assassins fired shots at two other community members who sadly also lost their lives. It’s sad that yet another dark cloud of brutal killings has engulfed our province‚” Zikalala said.