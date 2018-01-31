Zuma faces another NPA deadline on corruption charges.

President Jacob Zuma has until the end of the day to submit fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on why he should not face corruption charges.

The deadline comes at a time when the ANC is facing pressure to remove Zuma from office before his term ends in 2019.

Zuma was originally given until November 30 but his legal team had asked for an extension‚ which was granted by national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams. His deadline was then extended to January 31.

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed a bid by Zuma and the NPA to appeal a High Court ruling that found the 2009 decision to drop charges against Zuma was irrational. Zuma had also conceded to this during the hearing.