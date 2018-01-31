Former Passenger Rail Agency SA (Prasa) Group CEO Lucky Montana gave an explosive account of the machinations of state capture on Tuesday‚ when he appeared before Parliament’s inquiry into Eskom.

Montana gave a 65-page presentation to MPs in which he disputed claims by former transport minister Ben Martins inferring Montana was responsible for irregularities in contracts for locomotives and rolling stock. Montana said it was in fact Martins who introduced him to the Gupta family and to President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane and he fought against pressure to give them free rein on Prasa contracts.

Montana left Prasa under a cloud over reports of procurement irregularities including claims that Prasa bought trains that were above the height specifications used in SA. He said the remarks by Martins‚ now the deputy minister of public enterprises‚ were "false‚ unfair" and disappointing.