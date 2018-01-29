The judicial inquiry into state capture cannot start work because the regulations governing it have yet to be signed off by President Jacob Zuma‚ even though the terms of reference were gazetted on Thursday.

However‚ the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom is set to heat up in March when the Gupta family and Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ will be in the hot seat‚ the chairwoman of the portfolio committee on public enterprises‚ Zukiswa Rantho‚ confirmed to Business Day on Sunday.

Rantho said the Guptas and "associates"‚ which she said included Duduzane‚ were scheduled to appear before the committee in March. The coming week is set to include testimony from former Passenger Rail Agency of SA CE Lucky Montana as well as former energy minister and current Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo‚ who will head the commission of inquiry into state capture‚ said last week that he needed the terms of reference and the regulations to guide the commission before it could start its work.

Although Zondo has received draft regulations‚ Zuma‚ who has been attending the African Union summit in Addis Ababa‚ has not yet signed these.

This article first appeared on Business Day