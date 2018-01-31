Patricia de Lille was set to be ousted as mayor of Cape Town on Wednesday.

The DA provincial leader‚ Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ said the party federal executive had given councillors permission to support an ANC motion of no confidence in De Lille.

Last week‚ the caucus voted by 84 to 59 in favour of a motion that De Lille should be relieved of her mayoral chain but it was not clear whether councillors would be permitted to support a motion brought by an opposition party.