Tell us the truth about state capture

The publication of the terms of reference into the state capture inquiry has been welcomed by all South Africans.

The time has come for a thorough investigation of allegations of state capture by the Gupta family through their close association with the president and his family members.

South Africans want to know whether allegations that Zuma and/or any member of his cabinet delegated their duties to one particular family and allowed them to appoint and fire ministers at their whim are true.

When the allegations surfaced, everyone accused of playing a role in state capture vehemently denied any wrongdoing and defended their close association with the Gupta family. This has seen the family amass massive wealth in various deals at the expense of taxpayers.

During Zuma's tenure, the noble idea of black economic empowerment was turned into a sham. As a result only a few politically connected individuals benefited by promoting a brazen state of looting that disregarded laws and corporate governance guidelines with impunity.