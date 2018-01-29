Zuma divides ANC top 6 - Ace, Duarte mobilise against Cyril

The ANC top six leaders are divided over President Jacob Zuma's fate as the country's number one citizen.

So far, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has given a clear indication that Zuma's exit should be managed carefully.

Speaking to international media in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Ramaphosa said Zuma was "anxious and he wants matters to be handled carefully ... and I am saying my key interest is to move the country forward, it's not so much about what happens to an individual."

Ramaphosa, along with others in the ANC top six, have been tasked to handle Zuma's exit.