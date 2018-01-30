South Africa

'Zuma a traitor to revolution'

By Mandla Khoza - 30 January 2018 - 10:02
President Jacob Zuma should not deliver the state of the nation address (Sona), and the Hawks should arrest ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, Cosatu's Mpumalanga leader said yesterday.

Provincial trade federation chairman Thabo Mokoena said Zuma must step down as president of the country because "he is a traitor".

Mokoena was delivering the Joe Slovo memorial lecture in KaNyamazane, Mbombela, in which he also called for the scalp of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

He also called on the Hawks to dig deeper into allegations of corruption against several ANC leaders.

"We first thank you comrades for saving the ANC by voting comrade Cyril Ramaphosa as president."

He said Ramaphosa had promised to fight corruption and was doing exactly that.

"The Hawks must go deeper on the Free State dairy farm, whether you are ANC secretary-general [or not] you must be arrested. Even if you are the president of the ANC Women's League, if there's cash you stole from Sassa we want it back, and now [Brian] Molefe is paying back our money from Eskom."

Mokoena said SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande once said "the revolution builds heroes and also its traitors".

"Zuma is a traitor to the revolution and that is why we support the SACP that he should step down. We cannot allow that man to address Sona. That is why we are saying, deal with state capture, corruption and away with Zuma," said Mokoena.

SACP treasurer-general Joyce Moloi-Moropa said corrupt people must be rooted out of the ANC and government. She warned communists to desist from loving money, and said they should not sell out the revolution.

"Comrades let us not love money to even sell the revolution. Yes, they will give you money and you will be rich and [then] the money will be finished," said Moloi-Moropa.

She complained about the exclusion of communists from the ANC's national executive committee.

