'Zuma a traitor to revolution'

Mokoena said SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande once said "the revolution builds heroes and also its traitors".

"Zuma is a traitor to the revolution and that is why we support the SACP that he should step down. We cannot allow that man to address Sona. That is why we are saying, deal with state capture, corruption and away with Zuma," said Mokoena.

SACP treasurer-general Joyce Moloi-Moropa said corrupt people must be rooted out of the ANC and government. She warned communists to desist from loving money, and said they should not sell out the revolution.

"Comrades let us not love money to even sell the revolution. Yes, they will give you money and you will be rich and [then] the money will be finished," said Moloi-Moropa.

She complained about the exclusion of communists from the ANC's national executive committee.