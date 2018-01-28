Reports that the ANC is negotiating an exit deal for President Jacob Zuma is nothing but betrayal to the people of South Africa whose lives have been worsened during his tenure as the president‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

DA spokesperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe said on Sunday the only deal for Zuma should be a jail sentence ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte was quoted on Sunday as saying that Zuma “is here to stay”.

Nt'sekhe said that Zuma and those who had sold the country to the Gupta family‚ deserved nothing more than a hefty jail sentence.

“That the ANC would negotiate anything either than bringing him and his cronies to book‚ reaffirms that despite the new leadership‚ nothing has changed in this organisation‚” she added.