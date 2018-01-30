Corruption is at times exaggerated, says Zuma

Speaking to the News24 following a meeting at the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Zuma said they have adopted a resolution that will see African leaders tackle corruption in all forms.

"There is very big noise about corruption in Africa and indeed we have acknowledged that yes there is, although at times it is quite exaggerated. And we couldn't just wait, the fact that we have reached a point where we say it's a problem that we should collectively tackle together, I think it's a step forward that says we are worried that if corruption is not tackled, the very scarce resources that we have are abused in one form or the other," said Zuma.

Zuma has until tomorrow, January 31, to file representations to the National Prosecution Authority on why he should not face corruption, racketeering, money-laundering and fraud charges that were dropped by the then NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe in 2009.

In explaining the concept of corruption, Zuma said people must be mindful that corruption needs two parties in order to take place.

"What is critical that we should not forget is that corruption cannot happen with one part, there are two parts to it. There is a ‘corruptee’ and a ‘corrupter’.

"I think we are now going to sit down and work out the real plan and methods of how we are going to fight it and in what way."