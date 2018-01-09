Aspen Pharmacare said on Tuesday — after its shares slid more than 10% on the JSE — that it was unable to confirm whether investigative research house Viceroy Research was compiling a report about the company.

Viceroy‚ the research group that published an exposé on Steinhoff International‚ is said to be looking into the pharmaceutical company’s affairs. Viceroy identifies short-selling opportunities in financial markets.

“Aspen shareholders are advised that it has had no contact with Viceroy Research and‚ as such‚ is unable to confirm that this speculation is correct‚” the company said in a statement.