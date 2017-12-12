Business

JSE to probe Steinhoff for possible breach of listing requirements

By Andries Mahlangu - 12 December 2017 - 07:18
Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)
Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)

On Monday‚ the JSE said it had launched an investigation to determine if embattled Steinhoff International had breached its listing requirements. This included any breaches in relation to previous financial disclosures the company had made to the public.

Steinhoff has been rocked by an accounting scandal‚ which wiped off as much as R215bn of its market value in the space of a week.

The local bourse operator also said in the statement it would stick to its original decision not to suspend trading in Steinhoff shares‚ indicating that the company had disclosed as much price sensitive information as it was able to.

Another reason for not suspending the shares was that investors trading on the JSE would be disadvantaged since Steinhoff was not suspended on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange‚ where it has its primary listing.

To help restore investor trust‚ Steinhoff took measures to strengthen corporate governance‚ through appointing a board subcommittee.

The company also appointed US investment bank Moelis & Company and management consultants AlixPartners on Sunday.

Moelis will support and advise on the group’s discussions with its lenders‚ while AlixPartners will assist on liquidity management and operational measures.

The share price had recovered 40%‚ to R8.40‚ in late trade on the JSE on Monday‚ valuing Steinhoff at about R36.2bn.

READ MORE:

Parliamentary committees condemn Steinhoff scandal

Chairman of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts Themba Godi has called on the Treasury to be more "strident in its condemnation of the ...
News
20 hours ago

Government employee’s pensions are safe amid Steinhoff crash

Civil servants need not fear that their pensions will be negatively affected by the spectacular crash of Steinhoff this week‚ according to the ...
News
2 days ago

More South African to be hit by Steinhoff losses

More ordinary South Africans may soon feel the impact of losses suffered by Steinhoff International.
Business
3 days ago

Steinhoff crashes after Moody's downgrade

Steinhoff International’s crash resumed on Friday morning‚ with the share falling another 45% to R5.50.
Business
4 days ago

BBC condemns Steinhoff's alleged ‘unethical and corrupt behaviour’

BBC has condemned the alleged “unethical and corrupt behaviour” of global retail group Steinhoff.
Business
4 days ago

Steinhoff share price continues to fall

The Steinhoff share price continued to collapse on Thursday morning‚ dropping another 32% to R11.95 following the wipe out of 60% of the share’s ...
Business
4 days ago

The Steinhoff empire‚ where you shop every day

While many may be asking‚ who and what is Steinhoff‚ few know that the company has found its way into every South African’s home and life in one way ...
News
3 days ago

Steinhoff shock will affect us all

We have been hit by the biggest corporate scandal of our time.
Opinion
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
X