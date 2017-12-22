Application to liquidate assets of former Steinhoff boss postponed

Western Cape High Court judge Siraj Desai on Friday postponed the provisional liquidation application brought by Absa against Mayfair Speculators‚ a company owned by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

The other application before the court relates to the freezing of the assets of the parent company Mayfair Holdings‚ pending the outcome of the provisional liquidation application and this will be heard on January 29. Both applications are being opposed.

The provisional liquidation application was postponed by agreement to a future date available to the court to allow the respondents time to file papers and for certain arrangements to be made.