Malawi has secured the extradition of a Chinese filmmaker from neighbouring Zambia to face charges relating to racist video clips.
Lu Ke was exposed by BBC Africa Eye, which reported he had allegedly used local children to film personalised greetings videos, some of which included racist content. They included children being filmed making comments like “I’m a black monster” in Chinese without knowing what they were saying. The videos could be bought for up to $70 (about R1,200) on Chinese social media and internet platforms.
The Malawian foreign affairs minister said on Sunday the vlogger, who fled to Zambia in June, was returned to the country on Saturday to face charges for “dehumanising videos he produced by tricking Malawian children in Lilongwe and Mchinji districts for profit”.
“Through co-operating with both the government of the People’s Republic of China and the government of the Republic of Zambia, the Malawi government established Mr Lu Ke had fled to Zambia using unchartered routes. The Zambian government apprehended him for irregular entry and fined him accordingly.
Chinese filmmaker due in Malawi court for allegedly exploiting children, racist material
Image: 123RF/victor217
Malawi has secured the extradition of a Chinese filmmaker from neighbouring Zambia to face charges relating to racist video clips.
Lu Ke was exposed by BBC Africa Eye, which reported he had allegedly used local children to film personalised greetings videos, some of which included racist content. They included children being filmed making comments like “I’m a black monster” in Chinese without knowing what they were saying. The videos could be bought for up to $70 (about R1,200) on Chinese social media and internet platforms.
The Malawian foreign affairs minister said on Sunday the vlogger, who fled to Zambia in June, was returned to the country on Saturday to face charges for “dehumanising videos he produced by tricking Malawian children in Lilongwe and Mchinji districts for profit”.
“Through co-operating with both the government of the People’s Republic of China and the government of the Republic of Zambia, the Malawi government established Mr Lu Ke had fled to Zambia using unchartered routes. The Zambian government apprehended him for irregular entry and fined him accordingly.
Malawi solar mini-grid shows promise as way of electrifying rural Africa
“Following this development, the Malawi government, through co-operation among ministries of homeland security, justice and foreign affairs, reached out to the Zambian government to request the extradition of Mr Lu Ke.
“After procedures for considering the extradition request were completed, the government of Zambia handed over Mr Lu Ke at Mchinji border on July 16.
“Mr Lu Ke is expected to appear in court, where he will be charged for contravening laws of Malawi, which the director of public prosecutions will outline soon.”
The foreign affairs ministry urged members of the public to be vigilant in ensuring the rights of children are not abused in any way.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos