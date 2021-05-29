As Tulsa commemorates massacre, African Americans hope for justice amid shifting tide

Once a week, every week, Rev. Robert Turner leaves his Vernon AME Church to march the mile to City Hall.

Turner has been marching for years to demand reparations. His church is one of more than 1,200 buildings that were torched by white mobs in the 1921 massacre in the Greenwood district, where an estimated 300 people died, thousands were made homeless and an entire African-American community - Tulsa's prosperous "Black Wall Street" - was destroyed.

A marker on a front corner of the church's brick structure notes that its basement "is the only edifice remaining from the worst race massacre in American history."

Viola Fletcher, one of three centenarian survivors of the attack, testified in the U.S. Congress earlier this month.

"I am 107 years old and I have never seen justice. I pray that one day I will," Fletcher said.

As Tulsans prepare to mark the May 31-June 1 centennial of the massacre, they have heard broader conversations about reparations for Black Americans at the federal level and locally in communities such as Evanston, Illinois. Some Tulsans say the national conversation has been encouraging.