Names of victims in New York grocery store shooting released

A former police officer, the 86-year-old mother of Buffalo, New York's former fire commissioner and a grandmother who fed the needy for decades were among those killed in a racist attack by a gunman on Saturday in a Buffalo grocery store.

The Buffalo police department late Sunday released the names of the 10 victims killed in the shooting. Three people were also wounded. Eleven people struck by gunfire were Black and two were white, officials said. The racial breakdown of the dead was not made clear.

The suspect, Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York, surrendered on Saturday. The deceased included:

Pearly Young

Young, 77, for 25 years ran a food pantry in the Central Park neighbourhood of Buffalo, according to a tweet from a reporter. Young was a grandmother and missionary who loved "singing, dancing" and being with family, according to the tweet from Madison Carter.

Ruth Whitfield

Whitfield, 86, was the mother of former Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield. She had visited her husband in a nursing home and was on the way home when she stopped at Tops, according to TV station WGRZ.