Prosecution, defense rest cases in Arbery hate crimes trial

The prosecution and defense rested their cases on Friday in the hate crimes trial for three white Georgia men who have already been convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery as the young Black man jogged through their neighbourhood.

Closing statements will be made on Monday and the case will then go to the jury, made up of nine white and three black jurors. Prosecutors in the trial, which began on Monday, set out to prove Travis McMichael, 36; his father Gregory McMichael, 66; and William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, where motivated by racism in carrying out their crime.

Arbery's killing in February 2020 was one of several of Black men and women, often at the hands of police, that helped spark racial justice protests in recent years. The federal prosecution of Arbery's killers is the first in which those who carried out such a high-profile murder are facing a jury in a hate-crime trial.

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted by a state court last year and sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors during the state trial did not raise racial animus, seeking only to prove the men were responsible for Arbery's death.

Over the past week, federal prosecutors called 18 witnesses and presented evidence that they said showed the three men have a long history of using slurs and making racist statements.