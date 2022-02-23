'Rest in power:' Arbery's killers guilty on all federal hate-crimes charges

The three white men convicted of chasing down and murdering a young Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, as he was out jogging in their suburban Georgia community, were found guilty on Tuesday of committing federal hate crimes and other offences in the 2020 killing.

A predominantly white jury deliberated for about four hours over two days before returning the verdict against Travis McMichael, 36, his father, former police officer Gregory McMichael, 66, and a neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.

“Ahmaud will continue to rest in peace but he will now begin to rest in power,” Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud's mother, said outside the courthouse after the verdict was read.

All three men were found guilty of violating Arbery's civil rights by attacking him because of his race, and of attempted kidnapping, capping the latest high-profile trial to probe issues of vigilantism and racial violence in America.

The McMichaels were also convicted of a federal firearms charge. Bryan was not charged with a weapons offence. The hate-crimes felony, the most serious of the charges the defendants faced, carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The judge has not yet set a sentencing date.

The three men were convicted last year of murder and other crimes in state court and sentenced to life terms for the shotgun slaying of Arbery, 25, a onetime high school football star who worked for a truck-washing company and his father's landscaping business.

Prosecutors in the state trial avoided characterising the killing as racist, seeking only to prove that the McMichaels and Bryan were responsible for his death.

Cooper-Jones on Tuesday railed against the Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors, who had originally reached a plea deal with the defendants to avoid a trial, as typically happens in hate-crimes cases, such as with Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck and was found guilty of murdering him.

In a rare move, the judge last month rejected the plea deal after Ahmaud's family implored her not to accept it.

“What we got today, we wouldn't have gotten today if it wasn't for the fight that the family put up,” Cooper-Jones said. “What the DOJ did today, they was made to do today. It wasn't because it's what they wanted to do.”

The family and supporters plan to hold a vigil on Wednesday in the neighbourhood where Arbery was killed to mark the second anniversary of his murder.