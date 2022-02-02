Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ‘The View’ over ‘wrong, hurtful’ Holocaust remarks

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from ABC’s The View talk show on Tuesday for asserting a day earlier that the Holocaust was “not about race”, the network’s news division president said when addressing a furore over her comments.

Goldberg, 66, apologised for her remarks later on Monday during an appearance on The Late Show, and again on the broadcast of The View on Tuesday morning.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, said in a statement the network posted on Twitter.

“While Whoopi has apologised, I’ve asked her to take time and reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” Godwin said.

“The entire ABC News organisation stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

Goldberg and her The View co-hosts were discussing the Holocaust after a school board in Tennessee voted to remove the graphic novel Maus, by Art Spiegelman, from its eighth grade language arts curriculum. The McMinn County school officials cited profanity and nudity in the Pulitzer Prize-winning work.