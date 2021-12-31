The curfew may be lifted but we're still in a pandemic state of disaster

“Cabinet intended to lift the curfew, our hope is that the curfew should stay lifted. The biggest challenge is in balancing the livelihood of the country and saving lives.

“According to experts, the Omicron wave has reached its peak and clinical manifestation has not caused any alarm in hospitals, so conditions allow that we lift curfew.

“The economy is struggling and we wish to use every opportunity to open up the economy. We hope it [won't have to be imposed again] but we will monitor the situation.”