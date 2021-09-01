'No amount is too big or too small': Zim opposition starts crowdfunding

Having been sidelined from government funding, Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa, has pulled out the begging bowl.

In a press statement the party said the funding will play a big part if they are to win the 2023 general elections, and has reached out for financial aid from the public, both local and the diaspora.

“Since our call for action, there has been a wave of donations. We really appreciate your contribution to the struggle. We need more! No amount is too big or small. Let’s all play our part to win Zimbabwe for change,” the party said in a statement.

The party’s treasurer-general, David Coltart, said the party has “an efficient system which accounts for donations”, and the cash won’t fall into the wrong hands.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said their biggest asset was people and, through them, the party will raise funds and stay alive.

The crowdfunding was initiated after the government stopped the party from benefiting from the Political Party Funding Act. Legally, funds should be issued to parties in proportion to votes secured in the latest general election, provided they got at least 5% of the vote.