WATCH Zola 7 meets up with TV presenter Zola Hashatsi to prove he is very much alive

By Masego Seemela - 27 July 2021 - 10:15
Zola 7, born Bonginkosi Dlamini, has refuted claims that he's dead.
Image: Moeketsi Moticoe

Legendary Kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini is very much alive, this after death rumours landed the star’s name on the Twitter trends list on Sunday and most of Monday morning.

While many people flooded the trends list with sad “RIP” tributes to the Kwaito legend, actor and TV presenter Zola Hashatsi made it his duty to refute the claims by paying the star a visit at his home.

In a bid to prove that the icon is still very much alive and “kicking”, Hashatsi shared a videos of himself and Dlamini having a conversation about people on social media who were busy “killing” him while he’s still alive.

Dlamini and Hashatsi also alluded to how reckless South Africans can be when it comes to spreading false information about public figures.

The two also made jokes about how Hashatsi had “superpowers” to be having a conversation with a dead person whose funeral was “underway”.

Putting all the death jokes aside, in a caption on another video, Hashatsi pleaded that South Africans give the Kwaito legend his flowers while he is still alive instead of killing him off. 

Three weeks ago, reports emerged that the legendary Kwaito star was in desperate need of financial assistance to cover the medical bills for his chronic illness. This was according to his management team who had allegedly begun a crowdfunding campaign to help fund his mounting medical bills.

The much-loved actor was said to have first been diagnosed with epilepsy three years ago and has silently been battling the chronic illness that has since turned his life upside down.

