WATCH Zola 7 meets up with TV presenter Zola Hashatsi to prove he is very much alive

Legendary Kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini is very much alive, this after death rumours landed the star’s name on the Twitter trends list on Sunday and most of Monday morning.

While many people flooded the trends list with sad “RIP” tributes to the Kwaito legend, actor and TV presenter Zola Hashatsi made it his duty to refute the claims by paying the star a visit at his home.

In a bid to prove that the icon is still very much alive and “kicking”, Hashatsi shared a videos of himself and Dlamini having a conversation about people on social media who were busy “killing” him while he’s still alive.

Dlamini and Hashatsi also alluded to how reckless South Africans can be when it comes to spreading false information about public figures.