ANC cash woes set off alarm bells
The ANC launched a crowdfunding initiative to raise funds at the weekend.
This came after the governing party experienced cash flow problems that led to its failure to pay staff salaries for months. Disgruntled staff downed tools last week to voice their unhappiness with the non-payment of wages...
