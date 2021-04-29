'Problems started way before Covid-19'

Liliesleaf Farm faces closure due to debt and lack of funds

The Liliesleaf Farm in Johannesburg, which was a hideout for freedom fighters, is facing an uncertain future and possible closure due to a financial crisis.



The heritage facility owes R7.5m to its creditors, R4m in overdraft with Absa, R1m to SA Revenue Services and over R1.5m to its 32-members staff who had to take salary cuts last year and have not received their salaries since January. The institution is now scrambling to raise funds to pay May salaries and to keep the site above water until it reopens its doors for business next year...