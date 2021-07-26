Let's work together to lift up SA
When most of the stories we read have all been about doom and gloom, as has been the case in the past two weeks due to the trail of destruction left by the unrest, it is often hard to be optimistic about anything.
Yet one story we carry in today’s paper about a 30-year-old entrepreneur, Lethabo Mokoena, from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni, offers a glimmer of hope in the resilience and unbreakable spirit of most South Africans. ..
