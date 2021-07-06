Zola 7 hospitalised with chronic illness and in need of help

Legendary Kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini, who’s known for his goodwill projects for people in poverty-stricken communities, is in desperate need of financial assistance to cover the medical bills for his chronic illness.

The much-loved actor was first diagnosed with epilepsy three years ago and has silently been battling the chronic illness that has since turned his life upside down.

Dlamini made headlines over the weekend after City Press reported that his management team has allegedly begun a crowdfunding campaign to help fund his mounting medical bills.

The icon’s management team told the publication that although he is high-spirited, the singer was not having it easy as his medical bills keep piling up, this is why they have turned to the public for help through a crowdfunding campaign.

The much-loved actor publicly spoke about his health and battles for the first time in May during a conversation with podcaster Macgyver "Mac G" Mukwevho on Podcast and Chill With Mac G.

“I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick, I was home and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die. I couldn’t eat well. I was eating Mageu, porridge and Fish,” the star emotionally revealed.

“Nowadays I have to take medication twice a day just to get by. I was very sick during that song [with Cassper] and I think we did about 25 cuts. I was fighting to look normal, but I wasn’t. I was extremely very sick during that video.”

Since his diagnosis, Dlamini has been relying on strong medication to survive.

Living life under such a chronic illness has led to the star suffering two attacks whilst on the road driving as one resulted in a serious accident. He, however, has since taken a decision to never be behind the wheel again.