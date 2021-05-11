Organisers hope to raise R5m through donations
Veteran actors join bid to save Hilton Arts Festival
Top actors and performers have joined hands to save one of the country’s prominent festivals, the Hilton Arts Festival.
The three-day festival, which that has given thousands of performers, actors, poets, comedians and musicians a platform to launch their careers since1993, is struggling to survive...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.