Sadc heads of state deliberate on socioeconomic programmes

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has concluded its two-day 41st Ordinary Summit of heads of state and government in Lilongwe, Malawi, where leaders deliberated on issues affecting the bloc.

During the summit President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as chairperson of the organ on politics, defence and security co-operation.

The African heads of state gathered on Tuesday and Wednesday to deliberate on developments relating to the Sadc's priority and overall implementation of the community's socioeconomic programmes

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the summit congratulated newly elected Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for winning the elections.

It also endorsed an action plan for the implementation of the security threats report and urged member states to implement interventions contained in the plan.

“The summit received a progress report from the Sadc facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, on the implementation of Sadc decisions in the Kingdom of Lesotho, and commended the Kingdom of Lesotho for progress made in implementing Sadc decisions and ongoing reforms.”