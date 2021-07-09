Boxing

Battle of the rusty as Kuse faces Nyangani

Both fighters have not entered the ring since 2019

09 July 2021
Bangile Nyangani is challenging Siyakholwa Kuse on Saturday in his second shot at the mini-flyweight title.
Tomorrow’s match between talented young  athletes Siyakholwa Kuse, the defending SA mini-flyweight champion and challenger Bangile “Showtime” Nyangani, at Nutting Hall in East London, should be a humdinger of a fight.

But it could well become a dud as both fighters have not boxed competitively since 2019.

Kuse, from Mdantsane, left the fight fraternity gazing in disbelief with his capabilities only to be let down by a lack of experience in longer fights against Xolisa Magusha in July 2019.

Kuse had dominated Magusha for the better part of their fight for the national title at Orient Theatre but he ran out of gas towards the end of their 12-rounder to lose on points.

Four months later Kuse, who is trained by Spokes Witbooi in Mdantsane, won the domestic title when he knocked out Sibusiso Bandla. 

He did not fight throughout last year due to the pandemic.

The ring rust, which is defined as a loss of mental sharpness after being away from competition, could affect his performance. 

Nyangani faces the same situation that challenges the real character of a fighter. The Johannesburg-based former ABU SADC champion from Mthatha last fought in November 2019, when he won the WBA Pan African belt.

His trainer Alan Toweel Junior said of the main bout of Tewo Boxing Promotions' bill: “I think we are in for a humdinger of a title fight between these two classy fighters.” 

The main supporting bout of Happy Tewo’s tournament features Gauteng-based Lusanda “Mexican” Komanisi in the first defence of his ABU SADC belt against Sinethemba Bam. The challenger from Khayelitsha in the Western Cape has previously held the IBF Youth junior-featherweight belt.

Trainer Vusi Mtolo said: “Lusanda is ready mentally and physically. We are going in there to box. We know that Bam is a power house who just wants to knock opponents out and we have a plan.”

