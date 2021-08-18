There's no date set yet on the return of fans and media at PSL games: Khoza

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is yet to finalise plans to bring back all the football media at the stadiums, the league’s chair Irvin Khoza has said.

Khoza was speaking to the media three days before the start of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership campaign on Friday, where the league champions Mamelodi Sundowns will host last season’s runners up AmaZulu FC in the opening fixture.

Since March 2019 when the coronavirus pandemic was detected in SA, the media, other than those broadcasting matches on television, have not been allowed to cover PSL matches live at the stadiums.

Khoza said they needed to get approval from health authorities before things went back to normal.

Football fans, too, may yet wait for some time before they’re allowed back at the stadiums to back their respective teams, Khoza added.

“Let’s talk about the media (returning to the stadium) first,” said Khoza.

“So there was a constraint on the numbers that we agreed upon, which is 165 in the stadium.

“But the media itself ... all of them want to be part of the action and that’s where our challenge is at the moment. It’s about how do we deal with this.”

Khoza added that with vaccination having started in SA, there could be relaxation on the numbers of people at the stadiums in the coming months.

“I see now that there might be some changes coming which may allow us (to increase the numbers)," he said.

Khoza said there were also problems with accreditation of media.

“Who to accredit and who to not because we’re in space of content, which is sacrosanct, and there’s money in our content.

“How to deal with that content, because there may be people who are doing other things, which are competition to what we do with our sponsors in the league.

“How do we deal with it [these matters] without limiting the liberties of the people of the media who must have access to what is happening on the field of play?

“So that’s the kind of constrains we are dealing with. But hopefully, as time moves on, we’ll be able to adapt and change.”

On the return of fans, Khoza said the league would again be guided by what government says.

“It’s a question of the government, we can’t make a determination on that,” he said.

“It’s our wish to see what we’ve seen in the EPL (English Premier League) and Euro. But I’m told all those people have been vaccinated.

“I know that the media issue is sensitive. It's a question of making a determination of how many you are going to make available to the media houses.”

Khoza said they had to comply with the numbers provided to and agreed upon with the health authorities.