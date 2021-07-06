Letters

eSwatini people waging a just campaign

By Reader Letter - 06 July 2021 - 11:13
eSwatini Beverages premises went up in smoke last week as pro-democracy protests continued in the country. The writer says he applauds the citizens for having the courage to pursue their rights, freedom and democracy in their own land and under very difficult circumstances.
Image: SwaziNews/Twitter.

It’s a noble campaign to wage. I applaud our beloved brothers and sisters in eSwatini for having the courage to pursue their rights, freedom and democracy in their own land and under very difficult circumstances.

The only passport to victory is unrelenting pressure and fight. Our continent is haemorrhaging endemic greed and corruption. It can stop only when there is a unity of purpose and ordinary people are determined and dedicated to their common cause.

I’m sorry to say that the collusive, divisive and toothless SADC, SA government and even the nominal AU are no solution to their woes. They will only fuel the fire. No one but Maswati can emancipate themselves and bring real change to their land.

Of course, there’ll be agents provocateurs and casualties in the process – the jailed, injured and killed. Black South Africans are in a similar struggle and are supportive of your concerted efforts.

Aluta continua!

Thami Zwane, Edenvale

