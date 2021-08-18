Letters

SADC a toothless talk-show on eSwatini

By Reader Letter - 18 August 2021 - 10:43
The writer says King Mswati III, backed by his brutal and bloodthirsty security forces, will continue to keep his foot on the necks of the Swazi people.
The SADC, just like the AU and the UN, is a toothless talk-show. The people of eSwatini must embrace Steve Biko's words of wisdom: "Black man, you are on your own.”

People from this tiny kingdom had risen against their oppressive and horny monarch, King Mswati III, and they have been paying for their quest for freedom in blood. Unfortunately, we don't think they are going to get any help, any time soon, from the most somnolent of organisations, the SADC.

With the SADC, there will be plenty of talking, plenty of proposals for peace, but the long-term reality is likely to be maintaining the status quo. This means that the spendthrift monarch, backed by his brutal and bloodthirsty security forces, will continue to keep his foot on the necks of the Swazi people.

Since organisations such as the AU, the SADC and the ANC government are afraid to take harsh decisions and stand for justice, despots, bloated monarchies and governments with blood on their hands will never be properly held accountable.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

