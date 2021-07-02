Komanisi should emulate Pacquiao’s determination, says Tewu

One boxer who should look up to this Filipino icon is Lusanda Komanisi – according to Happy Tewu, the new promoter in SA.

Poverty and boxing may not be synonymous in a lot of things but still people should put it in their mentality that when life puts them on the brink of nothingness the only thing they must do is to punch their way out of it like boxers do – a wise man once advised.



Manny Pacquiao is a product of poverty. He sold cigarettes and fought for small purses in order to survive. Eventually, he achieved greatness in boxing and became the only eight-division world champion in history...