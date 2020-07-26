Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll more than doubles within a week

It took Zimbabwe five months to reach 1,000 Covid-19 cases but within a week the country is approaching 3,000.

As of Saturday, there were 2,434 confirmed cases, including 518 recoveries and 34 deaths. For the past two weeks, Zimbabwe has been registering an average of 717 cases per week.

Health-care workers say they are fearing the worst.

“I haven’t tested in a week but I have had interactions with people who got it. I don’t have to wait to test — I’m already living like a person with it,” said a nurse.